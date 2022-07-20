Truck causes 4-car pile-up in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A concrete mixer truck caused a four-car pile-up on Saina Street in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city’s police office stated that the driver of the HOWO truck driving westbound on Saina Street failed to stop safely behind the Lexus LX 470 at about 07:30 pm on July 19. The collision caused the Lexus car to be crashed into the Toyota Corolla, which hit the Toyota Camry. After the impact with the Corolla, the Camry entered the opposite side of the road to be crashed into another Toyota Camry vehicle.

As a result of the accident, passengers of the Lexus car were taken to hospital.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the police office of Almaty city said in a statement.