    16:10, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Truck plunges into cliff in central Philippines, killing 14

    Negros Oriental
    Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org

    At least 14 people were killed and three others critically injured after a truck fell into a cliff in Negros Oriental province in central Philippines on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Police said the truck was traveling along a highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle in Mabinay town, causing it to overturn and roll into a ravine at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

    The upside-down truck pinned the passengers under the vehicle.

    Police and rescuers were on site to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

