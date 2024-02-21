Truck plunges into cliff in central Philippines, killing 14

At least 14 people were killed and three others critically injured after a truck fell into a cliff in Negros Oriental province in central Philippines on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Police said the truck was traveling along a highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle in Mabinay town, causing it to overturn and roll into a ravine at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

The upside-down truck pinned the passengers under the vehicle.

Police and rescuers were on site to determine the cause of the fatal accident.