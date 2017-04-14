EN
    13:37, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Truck rams into funeral procession in China leaving 4 dead, 8 injured

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A truck rammed into a funeral procession in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Friday and left four people dead and eight injured, local media reported.    

    According to the Sichuan Zaixian newspaper, the incident took place early in the morning in the vicinity of Nanchong city, when the funeral procession was moving along the road.

    The injured people, including one in critical condition, have been transferred to a hospital, and the investigation into the incident is currently underway, according to the media outlet, Kazinform refers to  Sputniknews

     

