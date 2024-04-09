Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Kyrgyzstan arrive in Aktobe region

Trucks with humanitarian from Kyrgyzstan has arrived in flood-hit Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister of Emergencies Serik Tulepbergenov and other representatives of the Ministry welcomed aid convoy.

Other trucks left for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

As reported, on April 6, Kyrgyzstan sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to the flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan.

In a telephone talk with his Kyrgyz counterpart, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked people of Kyrgyzstan for the support.