Trump administration yet to confirm participation in Syrian peace talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President-elect Donald Trump's spokesperson Sean Spicer revealed that the decision on participation in the Syrian peace talks in Astana has not been made yet, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

Spicer announced at the daily briefing that he has no new information regarding that issue, but reiterated Trump administration's readiness to play active role in settlement of the Syrian situation. He added that Michael Flynn, incoming National Security Adviser, had been invited to the Syrian peace talks on December 29.



The press secretary said that he doesn't know whether the U.S. will participate in the conference [in Astana], but is willing to work with other countries on that issue.



Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested the conflicting parties to the Syrian crisis holding the peace talks in Astana. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev fully supported that initiative in the phone calls with both Putin and Erdogan. The Kazakh President stressed Astana's readiness to become the platform for the Syrian peace conference.