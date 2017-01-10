Trump appoints son-in-law his senior adviser

ASTANA. KAZAINFORM Donald Trump named his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser. In his statement US President-elect said that Kushner will be an "invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda", Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

Jared Kushner is a businessman and investor. He is principal owner of Kushner Companies and publisher of the weekly New York Observer. Since 2009 Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka. The couple has two children.



Before formally taking any positions at the White House, Kushner will have to resign as CEO of Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer. And Ivanka will step down from her executive positions at the Trump Organization and her fashion company.



During the latest US elections Kushner was one of Trump's campaign advisers and it is believed one of the main and most important advisers.