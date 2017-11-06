EN
    13:13, 06 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Trump calls N.Korea's nuke program 'threat' to world, says 'era of patience' over

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump called North Korea's nuclear program a "threat" to the world Monday, adding that the "era of patience is over" with Pyongyang's provocations and continued push for weapons of mass destruction, Yonhap reports.

    Trump was speaking to reporters at a joint press conference in Tokyo after his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is on his first Asian trip and will also visit South Korea and China later on.

