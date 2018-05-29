Trump confirms N.K. official's U.S. visit for summit prep

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong-chol is heading to New York as part of ongoing preparations for his talks with the communist country's leader, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

"We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York," Trump said in a message posted on Twitter.

Calling the official's visit to the U.S. a "solid response to my letter," Trump said "thank you."

Kim Yong-chol arrived in Beijing earlier in the day en route to the United States, with sources saying he is expected to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to get prepared for the high-stakes talks between Trump and Kim Jong-un.

On Thursday night (Seoul time), the U.S. president sent an open letter to leader Kim to cancel the summit due to Pyongyang's "tremendous anger and open hostility."

But the U.S. president reversed his course and has been pushing for the talks to take place as scheduled on June 12 in Singapore.

