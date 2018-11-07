Trump congratulates Democrats on winning election to House of Representatives

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump has congratulated the Democrats on their victory in the midterm elections to the House of Representatives, calling Democratic Leader of the lower chamber of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi, her spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.

According to US media forecasts, the Democratic Party is projected to win the majority of seats in the House of Representatives, while the Republican Party will retain and strengthen control of the Senate.



Earlier, Nancy Pelosi called to find common ground and bipartisanship after the election and pledged that the Democrats would seek solutions to "unify the country," TASS reports.