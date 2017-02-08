Trump, Erdogan hold first telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learnt from RBK.

According to the White House, during this conversation Trump reiterated "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally".

Donald Trump said that US and Turkey "shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms". He also welcomed Turkey's contribution in the fight against the so-called Islamic State, the White House statement reads.