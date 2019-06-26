Trump eyes talks with Japan, China, Russia on margins of G-20: U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of a two-day Group of 20 summit starting Friday in Osaka, a senior administration official said Monday.

The meeting with Xi is likely to take place on Saturday, the official told reporters, with businesses and markets set to watch whether the two leaders can avoid a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, Kyodo reports.

The official did not give expected dates for Trump's meetings with Abe and Putin or with a number of other leaders in Osaka, saying Trump's schedule in the western Japan city has yet to be fixed.

Trump also plans to meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

For full version go to