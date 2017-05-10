Trump fires FBI director Comey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump has sacked FBI Director James Comey according to the White House statement, TASS reports.

The President's decision was based on recommendations made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein.

"The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement", the White House cites Mr Trump.

The document mentions that the search for a new permanent director will begin immediately.

The letter, delivered to Comey by courier, emphasizes he was "terminated and removed from office, effective immediately" and that he was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau" as the reason for the dismissal .