    11:15, 10 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Trump heads for Singapore following tensions with Canada over trade, NAFTA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump made an early departure Saturday from the G7 Summit in Canada amid tensions with Canada over the subjects of trade and NAFTA and headed for Singapore where he will meet on June 12 with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

    The delegation, which besides the president includes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Trump's economic adviser, John Bolton, took off on Air Force One, which is scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:35 pm.

