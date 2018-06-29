EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:22, 29 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump hopes that his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will reduce tensions in bilateral relations and lead to the establishment of constructive cooperation between Moscow and Washington that will strengthen international security, a spokesperson of the US State Department told TASS.

    "The President hopes that a meeting can help reduce tensions and lead to constructive engagement that improves peace and security around the world," the spokesperson stressed, TASS reports.

    She also said that "the President is pursuing this meeting in the interest of America's national security to determine whether Russia is willing to make progress in our relationship."

    For full version go to 

    Tags:
    Russia Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!