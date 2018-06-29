Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump hopes that his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will reduce tensions in bilateral relations and lead to the establishment of constructive cooperation between Moscow and Washington that will strengthen international security, a spokesperson of the US State Department told TASS.

"The President hopes that a meeting can help reduce tensions and lead to constructive engagement that improves peace and security around the world," the spokesperson stressed, TASS reports.

She also said that "the President is pursuing this meeting in the interest of America's national security to determine whether Russia is willing to make progress in our relationship."

