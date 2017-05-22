EN
    19:33, 22 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Trump in Israel: we have a rare opportunity to bring peace to the region

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM The United States President marked the start of his visit to Israel on Monday with a short speech in front of Air Force One at Tel Aviv airport, in which he said there was now a rare opportunity ahead to bring peace and stability to the region, EFE reports.

    Donald Trump was speaking alongside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a podium near the runway, having just disembarked from Air Force Once following a flight from Saudi Arabia.

    "We have before us a rare opportunity to bring stability and peace to this region and its people," Trump said, adding that it would involve defeating terrorism and creating a future of harmony, prosperity, and peace.

     

