Trump, Moon agree to continue pressuring North Korea to negotiate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United States President and his South Korean counterpart on Saturday pledged to pressure North Korea to return to negotiations to abandon its nuclear weapons program, EFE News Agency reports.

During a phone call, Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in discussed the crisis on the Korean peninsula in the wake of Pyongyang's Aug. 29 launch of a missile that flew over Japan and fell into the Pacific Ocean, calling it a serious provocation and a new violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.