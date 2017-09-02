EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:51, 02 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Trump, Moon agree to continue pressuring North Korea to negotiate

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United States President and his South Korean counterpart on Saturday pledged to pressure North Korea to return to negotiations to abandon its nuclear weapons program, EFE News Agency reports.

    During a phone call, Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in discussed the crisis on the Korean peninsula in the wake of Pyongyang's Aug. 29 launch of a missile that flew over Japan and fell into the Pacific Ocean, calling it a serious provocation and a new violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!