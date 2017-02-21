Trump names new national security adviser

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump announced that Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve as his next national security adviser, filling the void left last week by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

His predecessor Lt Gen Michael Flynn was fired after just three weeks and three days in the job.



A lieutenant general with the US Army, HR McMaster served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked on a government anti-corruption drive.



Trump's first choice, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down the offer for "personal reasons".

Read more .