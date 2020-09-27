Trump nominates conservative Barrett as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The nomination of Barrett, 48, comes after Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the upcoming presidential election, saying all of the top court's nine seats should be filled before the election in case the court needs to rule on the legality of mail-in voting, Kyodo reports.

Trump's choice would give conservatives six of the nine seats on the Supreme Court.

«She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,» Trump said at the White House as he announced the nomination.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to confirm the nomination of Barrett, who would become Trump's third Supreme Court pick during his term.