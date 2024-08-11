Trump promises to build an “Iron Dome” over the United States

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promises to build a missile defense system for the United States similar to Israel’s "Iron Dome”, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Earlier, during a 90-minute speech at the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump mentioned the need to create an “Iron Dome” in the U.S., modeled after Israel’s system.

Israel has a missile defense system. “Three hundred and forty-two rockets were launched at Israel, and only one slightly got through,” Donald Trump said, referring to Iran’s missile attack on Israel in April. “Why should other countries have this, and we don't? No, we will build an Iron Dome over our country and ensure that nothing can come in and harm our people,” Donald Trump declared.

Opponents of this idea point out that it is unclear what threat Donald Trump is trying to prevent, as the “Iron Dome” is only capable of intercepting short-range missiles—a threat the U.S. has never faced along its borders.

However, the U.S. military has already purchased two Iron Dome batteries to combat cruise missiles and protect U.S. assets in contested areas. By defending maneuvering forces, as well as population centers and strategic assets, the Iron Dome handles multiple threats simultaneously, operating 24/7 in all weather conditions, including rain, dust storms, fog, and low clouds. Assessing the trajectory of an incoming threat, the system determines whether interception is necessary, and if so, destroys the target in the air with a 90% success rate.

The “Iron Dome” is a multipurpose air and missile defense system that integrates the capabilities of “Short-Range Air Defense” (SHORAD) — protection against low-altitude air threats, primarily helicopters and low-flying aircraft, “Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar Defense” (C-RAM), and defense against cruise missiles.

The Israeli arms manufacturer “Rafael” is collaborating with the American defense contractor “Raytheon” through a joint venture in the U.S.—“Raytheon Rafael Area Protection Systems” (R2S)—to produce the “Iron Dome” in America. Currently, 70% of the military components for the system are manufactured in the U.S., with plans to achieve 100% localization of the “Iron Dome” weaponry.

From 2011 to 2021, the United States allocated a total of approximately $2.6 billion for the construction of the “Iron Dome” in Israel, which is considered relatively modest compared to the American “Patriot” missile defense system, where one battery costs $1.1 billion.

Photo credit: breakingdefense.com

It is important to note that under both the Trump and Biden administrations, U.S. military spending has increased. Pentagon expenditures support an entire industry composed of tens of thousands of private companies. Annually, more than half of the U.S. military budget is funneled to the private sector through federal contracts. Of the $14.5 trillion spent by the Pentagon from the 2002 to 2021 fiscal years, 55% went to military contractors.

The profits of many of these firms heavily depend on federal funding, which is why military contractors invest significantly in influencing the political system.

Contributions to federal candidates from the defense industry tripled between the 2002 and 2020 election cycles. In total, military contractors spent a staggering $283 million on candidates and political parties from 2001 to 2020, with donations being fairly evenly split between Democratic and Republican candidates.

Thus, it can be inferred that by initiating the creation of an “Iron Dome” in the U.S., Donald Trump’s electoral campaign aims to gain the support of the defense industry lobby and outmaneuver his political opponents from the Democratic Party.