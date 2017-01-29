EN
Trends:
    11:34, 29 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Trump, Putin held telephone conversation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Donald Trump had his first official telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin which lasted for 45 minutes, Reuters reported citing Trump's administration.    

    Before that Trump also had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation before in November 2016, when Trump was elected. Then Russian president called Mr Trump, to congratulate him on his victory. Kremlin noted that Putin wished Trump success in realizing his campaign promises and expressed readiness "to build a partnership dialogue with the new administration on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs".

     

