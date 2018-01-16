Trump reveals schedule of meeting with Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the United States Donald Trump informed of joint events with President Nursultan Nazarbayev within the official visit of the Kazakh Leader to the United States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The U.S. President's official Facebook page published the schedule of events for January 16.

According to the approved schedule, the President of the United States will first have a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev. Following the meeting, Heads of State Donald Trump and Nursultan Nazarbayev will deliver joint press statements.

Then, Donald Trump will have a working lunch with the President of Kazakhstan in honor of his official visit to the United States.