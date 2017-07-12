Trump's advisor meets Israeli PM in Jerusalem over peace talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump's top adviser Jason Greenblatt met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, amid fresh round of talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua .

A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also participated in the meeting, which began at noon.



Greenblatt, the U.S. special representative for international negotiations, arrived in the region on Monday.



A White House official told Jewish Telegraphic Agency news site that the trip is "an interim visit as talks continue about potential next steps" in restarting peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.



On Monday, he attended an inauguration of a new electrical sub-station in Jalamah, a village near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, in the presence of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, a rare appearance for an Israeli minister in the occupied West Bank.



On Tuesday, Greenblatt met in Jerusalem with chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj and Mohammad Mustafa, an economic advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



Greenblatt last visited the region in June, when he arrived with Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner to push for the revival of the long-stalled peace talks.

During his visit to Israel and Palestine in May, Trump said he would pursue "the ultimate deal" between the two sides.

The last round of peace talks, brokered by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, reached an impasse in April 2014, mainly over the expansion of the West Bank settlements and the Fatah-Hamas unity government.