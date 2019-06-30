Trump says N. Korean leader wants to meet him at DMZ

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump strongly hinted Sunday that he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border later in the day, Yonhap reports.

Citing the possibility of meeting Kim at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Trump said: "They want to do it. I want to do it."

He added, "I know that it's very difficult in terms of logistics, security, very complicated."

He was speaking in front of media shortly before a Cheong Wa Dae summit with President Moon Jae-in.

Trump also emphasized his good personal relations with Moon.

"I think I can say with great confidence that the relationship with South Korea has never been stronger or better," Trump said. "Good chemistry between the leaders."

Trump earlier invited Kim to a "handshake" meeting with Kim at the DMZ, apparently with the truce village of Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area, in mind as the venue.

With the Twitter invitation for Kim to shake hands with Trump at the DMZ, Trump gave the whole world "big hope," Moon said.

Moon agreed that such a DMZ session, if realized, would be a "very historic" event.



Besides, he said, "It will set up a very big landmark in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the Korean Peninsula peace process."

Moon said he would accompany Trump on his DMZ visit but suggested that he won't meet with Kim himself.

"The focus of today's dialogue (at the DMZ) will be that between the United States and North Korea," Moon said. "I hope that (you) will make big progress in dialogue with Chairman Kim Jong-un and bear a good fruit."

Meanwhile, Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based tour agency specializing in North Korea tour programs, said on its Twitter account that, "The DMZ is closed to tourists visiting from the North Korean side today."

Following the opening comments, Moon and Trump started discussions, joined by a small group of their top aides. The White House calls the format a "restricted bilateral program."

The duo will then have an expanded working-lunch session to include more officials of the two sides that will be followed by a joint press conference.

They are apparently focusing on how to resume denuclearization talks and addressing pending alliance and trade issues.

It's their first one-on-one summit since the April one at the White House.

Trump arrived at Cheong Wa Dae after attending a "business leaders' event" with the heads of some South Korean conglomerates at a Seoul hotel.

Trump told the businessmen that, "I understand they want to meet, and I'd love to say hello."

Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "Today I will visit with, and speak to, our Troops - and also go to the DMZ (long planned)."

On a Cheong Wa Dae welcome dinner hosted by Moon the other night, Trump said on Twitter that he "toasted" a "new Trade Deal." He was apparently referring to the revision of a bilateral free trade agreement.

During his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by chopper. But it was canceled due to bad weather.

He is scheduled to depart from Korea in the afternoon after a two-day stay in Korea, but there's a possibility that he will change the schedule.