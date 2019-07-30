Trump says will ‘see what happens’ with N. Korea

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will «see what happens» with North Korea as he insisted his relationship with its leader, Kim Jong-un, remains good, Yonhap reports.

The comments come after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid hopes for a revival of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.

«My relationship with Kim Jong-un is a very good one, as I'm sure you've seen,» Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his goal on North Korea.

«We'll see what happens. I can't tell you what's going to happen,» he said.

Trump and Kim agreed at an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border last month to resume working-level talks that had stopped following their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he expects the negotiations to start again in a couple of weeks.

«I know one thing,» Trump said. «That if my opponent was president, if she won, you would be in a major war right now with North Korea.

He was referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

»And we are nowhere close,« he added. »We'll see. I have a good relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. We'll see what happens.«