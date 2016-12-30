Trump seeks full report from US intelligence agencies on Russian allegations

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM President-elect Donald Trump will personally hear assessments from across the US intelligence community on the allegations of Russian interference in the November 8 elections, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said in an interview, Sputniknews reported.

"Right now we are not in a position to respond to all of these details before we have a full blown intelligence report on this matter," Preibus told Fox News on Thursday night. Preibus said Trump would meet with representatives from the major US intelligence agencies to discuss the issue next week, adding

"We need to get to a point ourselves where we can talk to these intelligence agencies and say what evidence is there." Many media reports on the allegations, including ones that had appeared in the Washington Post and New York Times, had cited unnamed, anonymous sources, Priebus added.

"Here is the problem: We have been responding to articles from third parties’ unnamed sources in Washington Post in the New York Times, and would say these 17 intelligence agencies didn't agree with each other," Priebus explained.

Earlier on Thursday, outgoing President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the United States and shut down two Russian diplomatic compounds. Moreover, the Obama administration imposed sanctions on six Russian nationals and five entities.



