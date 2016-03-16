WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Businessman Donald Trump took a big leap Tuesday toward nomination as the Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency as he was projected by media to win a primary in the home state of his rival Sen. Marco Rubio, Kyodo reports.

The projection forced Rubio, who ceded Trump a commanding lead in Florida, to pull out of the presidential race. In the Democratic Party contest, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was assured of winning in Florida, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders, 74.

The 69-year-old Republican front-runner made a strong showing in Illinois, Missouri and North Carolina even though many in the Republican leadership are opposed to his nomination, according to U.S. media projections.

"Word is that, despite a record amount spent on negative and phony ads, I had a massive victory in Florida," Trump tweeted.

Trump's recent stumps were disrupted by brawls and tussles between his supporters and protestors after he made a slew of controversial remarks many critics say were hostile and derogatory toward undocumented immigrants, Muslims and his opponents.

Trump came under fire over his failure to clearly disavow violence and had to cancel an event in Chicago on Friday due to safety concerns.

"This year we will not be on the winning side," Rubio, 44, told supporters after Tuesday's elections, adding, his campaign is "suspended."

U.S. media also said Ohio Gov. John Kasich, 63, is heading to victory over Trump in his home state and Clinton, 68, is assured of winning in North Carolina and Ohio.