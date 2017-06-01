Trump to announce decision on Paris Climate agreement soon

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the world would know his decision on the Paris climate agreement over the next few days.

"I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.



Citing senior U.S. officials familiar with Trump's plan, several U.S. mainstream media reported Wednesday morning that Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris Accord adopted by 196 nations in 2015, Xinhua reports.



However, CNN quoted U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity as saying that Trump's position on the Paris Accord could still change until he makes his decision public.



The Trump administration was initially planning to make a final decision on the Paris Accord early this month. However, the decision was delayed till the G7 meeting in Sicily, Italy.



However, Trump left the G7 summit without agreeing to endorse the Paris Accord to cut global carbon emissions, raising eyebrows among leaders of U.S. key allies in the group.