Trump to name VP pick on Friday

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Donald Trump's vice presidential search turned into a head-spinning melodrama Wednesday as candidates vying for the spot hopped on planes and phones to perform frenzied, last-minute try-outs, CNN reports.

For much of the day, Indiana was the unlikely center of the political world -- all thanks to a flat tire.



Trump's plane hit something when it landed Tuesday night, resulting in a popped tire, according to a source familiar with the process. That kept Trump in the state longer than he expected after campaigning with Gov. Mike Pence, setting off a last-minute scramble of high-profile travelers to the Hoosier State as the clock ticked down on his VP decision.



Concerned Trump was unsure and torn about his choice and maybe leaning in a direction they didn't like, his children -- Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka -- hopped on a plane early in the morning to reach him. Trump and his children wound up having breakfast with Pence at the governor's mansion.



The plane malfunction set off a domino effect with others: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich flew to Indianapolis to meet with Trump on a private jet provided by Fox News host Sean Hannity, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN. He was later seen leaving a hotel in the same motorcade as Trump's children.



Trump spoke to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the phone for a conversation that included talk about the vice presidency.



And Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions arrived in Indianapolis to meet with Trump to serve as another adviser as the presumptive GOP nominee makes his final decision on a running mate.



Read more