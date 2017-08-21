Trump to unveil new Afghanistan strategy Monday night

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump would address the nation on his Afghanistan strategy on Monday night, Xinhua reports.

According to a statement by the White House, in the televised speech on Monday at 9:00 p.m. local time, Trump will provide an update on the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia.



Former U.S. President Barack Obama had planned to reduce the current number of 9,800 U.S. troops in Afghanistan to some 5,500 by the end of 2015 and withdraw all troops by the end of 2016 when his presidency came to an end.



However, given the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, the Obama administration repeatedly postponed the withdrawal.

Currently, there are about 8,400 U.S. troops and another 5,000 forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on the ground in Afghanistan to train and assist the Afghan forces against the Taliban, and conduct counter-terrorism missions.



The new Afghanistan strategy comes at a time when senior U.S. officials warned of a dire security situation in Afghanistan.

In a congressional hearing in June, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the United States was still "not winning" the longest war in U.S. history in Afghanistan.



U.S. National Intelligence Director Dan Coats also warned in May that the security situation in Afghanistan would most likely deteriorate in the future even if the United States and its allies offer more military aid.