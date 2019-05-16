Trump to visit S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance

SEOUL/WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump will visit South Korea next month for talks with President Moon Jae-in on the denuclearization of North Korea and alliance issues, Moon's office announced Thursday amid growing concerns about the overall peace process.

Trump plans to visit South Korea in late June as part of his regional trip. He will travel to Osaka, Japan, for the two-day G-20 summit to open on June 28, Yonhap reports.

The exact schedule for Trump's second trip to South Korea as U.S. president remains unannounced. He made a state visit to South Korea in November 2017.

"The two leaders plan to discuss ways for the establishment of a permanent peace regime through the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said early Thursday morning (Seoul time).

For full version go to