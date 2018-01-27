Trump touts campaign to denuclearize North Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday praised his administration's efforts to rally international support to squeeze North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Yonhap reports.

Speaking to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump also called on the international community to do more to make the world a safer place.

"My administration is proud to have led historic efforts, at the United Nations Security Council and all around the world, to unite all civilized nations in our campaign of maximum pressure to de-nuke the Korean Peninsula," he said, according to a White House transcript.

The Trump administration last year pushed for tough U.N. sanctions against North Korea following the regime's three intercontinental ballistic missile tests as well as its sixth nuclear weapon test.

It also imposed a raft of unilateral sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Pyongyang's illicit weapons program.

"We are also making historic investments in the American military because we cannot have prosperity without security," Trump said. "To make the world safer from rogue regimes, terrorism, and revisionist powers, we are asking our friends and allies to invest in their own defenses and to meet their financial obligations."

The American president has taken credit for this month's high-level talks between South and North Korea, which led to Pyongyang's agreement to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and appeared to have eased tensions on the peninsula.

Trump told the forum: "Our common security requires everyone to contribute their fair share."