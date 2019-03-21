‘Try on a dream' with Air Astana and FlyArystan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The launch of Air Astana's low-cost division, FlyArystan was announced in November 2018, Kazinform has learnt from Air Astana's press service.

The new airline has already appointed 90 new staff and is well on the way to the 150 people needed by the time operations commence in a few months time. The new airline will provide a real boost to Kazakhstan's travel and tourism industry, with new jobs destined to be created at every destination to be served.



FlyArystan held flight attendant recruitment days in December 2018 and January 2019, with 30 candidates having already been hired and sent for training at the Condor International School in Frankfurt, Germany.



In addition, there is an ongoing recruitment campaign for passenger service agents, where duties extend well beyond those at non-low cost airlines. The role of a passenger service agent at Fly Arystan extends to call, airport and ground services, as well as dealing with passengers via social networks and providing support via email.



All new FlyArystan employees will undergo rigorous training at Air Astana's Training Academy in order to meet the highest standards of safety and reliability stipulated by Air Astana.



About "Try on a Dream"



Air Astana originally launched the "Try on a Dream" recruitment campaign for pilots, engineers and flight attendants in 2017. Every year, the company recruits candidates for the Ab-Initio training program for pilots and engineers. The airline also regularly holds open days, presentations at universities and arranges excursions for schoolchildren on flight simulators, in order to generate interest in an aviation industry career. Individuals that are interested in working for Air Astana or FlyArystan in any capacity are welcome to apply at job.airastana.com



About FlyArystan



FlyArystan,is the low-cost division Air Astana, is scheduled to launch operations during the first half of 2019.The fleet will initially comprise of four Airbus A320s, with plans to grow to 15 aircraft by 2022. All aircraft will be configured with 180 economy seats.