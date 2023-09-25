Kazinform News Agency introduces a new Historical Photos column. Today’s photo features the city of Tselinograd.

On March 20, 1961, Akmolinsk was renamed as Tselinograd, the centre of the all-union virgin lands campaign.

The country’s largest agricultural machinery plant Tselinselmash, as well as the Kazakhselmash plant manufacturing farm machinery for soil erosion-prone areas, worked in Tselinograd.

The construction works surged in the city starting in the 1960s. New residential buildings appeared in the city’s southeast in 1961-1962.