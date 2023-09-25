EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Tselinograd

    History of Kazakhstan
    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    Kazinform News Agency introduces a new Historical Photos column. Today’s photo features the city of Tselinograd.

    On March 20, 1961, Akmolinsk was renamed as Tselinograd, the centre of the all-union virgin lands campaign.

    The country’s largest agricultural machinery plant Tselinselmash, as well as the Kazakhselmash plant manufacturing farm machinery for soil erosion-prone areas, worked in Tselinograd.

    The construction works surged in the city starting in the 1960s. New residential buildings appeared in the city’s southeast in 1961-1962.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!