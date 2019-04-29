Tsesnabank gets new name

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tsesnabank JSC has announced today its name change. The new name is "First Heartland Jýsan Bank" JSC with retail brand "Jýsan Bank," Kazinform has learned from the press office of the bank.

The decision on rebranding was made within the framework of the bank's new business strategy. The outdoor advertising elements will be gradually changed and new banking products and other media with the name and logo of Jýsan Bank will be introduced In the course of 2019.