LONDON. KAZINFORM - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday became the first Greek to win the ATP Finals by defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-7(6), 6-2 and 7-6(4), EFE reports.

Tsitsipas established another milestone by - at age 21 years, three months - becoming the youngest player to win the tourney since Australia's Lleyton Hewitt triumphed in 2001 in Sydney at age 20.