Tsonga retires from Madrid Open leaving Ferrer to go straight to last 16

MADRID. KAZINFORM Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who was seeded 10, retired on Wednesday from the Madrid Open due to a problem in his shoulder, meaning his opponent, Spain's David Ferrer, passes directly to the round of 16, EFE reports.

Ferrer will face the winner of the match between the Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Japanese Kei Nishikori, seeded 6.

Tsonga, who reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open in 2013, said he felt a pain last week in training and then again at the end of the match against Andrey Kuznetsov.

He acknowledged that he does not want to take risks because there are other tournaments in the coming weeks.