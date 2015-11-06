TSUM Almaty to host Japanese art exhibition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of Japanese art will be held at TSUM Almaty from November 21 - December 20.

At the exhibition guests and residents of Almaty city will be able to get to know a lot more about the Japanese culture. They will learn about Ise-katagami, the Japanese craft of making paper stencils for dyeing textiles, Temari, the traditional embroidered thread balls and Kendama, the traditional Japanese toy approved by the Japan's Ministry of Education. Over 150 items will be exhibited at the event.