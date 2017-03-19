TSUM shopping center likely to be demolished in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev revealed plans to demolish one of the shopping centers in the old center of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the mayor, the building of the Sine Tempore Shopping Center (aka TSUM) located next the central square is likely to be demolished.



"This year we will launch a new project within the framework of which a new shopping center will be built instead of TSUM (Sine Tempore). The old building will be demolished next year," Issekeshev wrote in a Facebook post.