    07:19, 14 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Tuesday weather forecast

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani forecasters revealed what weather will settle in Kazakhstan on November 14, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Meteorological Service, the anticyclone will cause no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan except for the northwest, north, and south of the country. Strong winds, patchy fog, and icy roads are expected in some areas.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.

    Meanwhile, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will see patchy fog and slippery roads.

    Patches of fog are also expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

     

