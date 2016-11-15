Tugzhanov: Kazakh Tenge with Nazarbayev’s portrait can be in same row with American dollar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Among the world's currency denominations featuring prominent public figures may be the Kazakh tenge banknote with the portrait of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vice-Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan of Yeraly Tugzhanov said during the conference "25 Years of Independence of Kazakhstan: National currency", Kazinform reports.

"Today a historical event has taken place. For the first time a unique anniversary banknote with the image of Kazakhstan President has been issued. This is a new milestone in the history of our country which reflects the outstanding contribution of the Head of State Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev to creation of independent Kazakhstan. It had been repeatedly proposed by the Members of Assembly to issue such a banknote.

As noted by the President, the Assembly represents 17 million population of Kazakhstan. Today the thoughts and desires of our people have become reality. And it is natural because independence - its formation, development and unshakeable establishment - is inseparably from the name of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev", - Yeraly Tugzhanov told.

Creation of the national currency tenge is the result of huge work, well-thought policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev. Introduction of tenge was an accomplishing element of creation of the independent financial system of the independent country. The national currency was the strong fundament of the monetary policy and economic safety of Kazakhstan.

According to Tugzhanov, the banknote with Nursultan Nazarbayev's image can be in the same row with US dollar featuring American presidents, English pound sterling featuring Churchill and Singapore dollar having the image of Li Kuan Yew.

As earlier reported Chairman of National Bank Daniyar Akishev has presented the new 10-thousand note with the President's portrait 100 thousand copies of which will be issued by December 1, First President's Day.