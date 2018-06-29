Tulip dedicated to Astana presented in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Astana, the Netherlands hosted the photo exhibition "Undiscovered Kazakhstan", organized with the assistance of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The exhibition is a collection of unique photographs of scenic nature and landscapes from different parts of Kazakhstan. A separate part of the exposition is devoted to the formation of the young capital - Astana. According to the curators of the project, the work on the photo exhibition was a real discovery for them, which helped to take a fresh look at the picturesque landscapes and diverse nature of Kazakhstan, and also to capture the atmosphere and dynamics of the country's main city.



The guests of the exhibition, among them deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the Government, diplomatic corps, business circles of the Netherlands, noted Astana's active role as a center for international diplomacy and peacekeeping, development of modern technologies and innovations. Among the bright events that took place in Astana, the CICA, OSCE, SCO, the Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 were marked, on the basis of which the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects will be created. Business representatives separately noted the importance of the establishment of the International Financial Center Astana - a unique platform that will give a powerful impetus to capital inflow and the development of new financial technologies.



A special atmosphere for the guests of the event was helped to create a mysterious world of ancient Turkic tunes in a synthesis with traditional Kazakh melodies performed by the well-known Kazakhstan ethno-rock band "Roksonaki".



The key event of the evening was the presentation of the nominal tulip variety with the sonorous name "Arman Qala", the bulb party of which was sent to the capital as a gift from the Netherlands in honor of the 20th anniversary. The unique variety of the tulip "Arman Qala" has a two-tone colour and was specially selected taking into account the climatic features of the northern capital.



For guests of the evening, imbued with the atmosphere of photo works about Kazakhstan and its capital and wishing to personally see our country, its unique nature and sights, the tourist company "Kazachstan Reizen" on the spot offered a wide choice of tours and excursions.