Tulip festival in Turkestan region to gain international status

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The annual tulip festival held in Turkestan region will gain an international status as part of implementation of the Presidential ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' article. This will enable the country to attract more tourists to the region and boost development of flower business, Khabar 24 reports.

By tradition, the festival will be held in spring at the foot of the Karatau Mountains known as Krasnaya Gorka (Red Hill).



"Krasnaya Gorda is located in southern slope of Kokbulak and Sartur mountains which connect Boraldaitau range. The tulips growing here are exported abroad. We export around 300 kinds of the tulips," says writer Markhabat Baigut.



According to Olzhas Shyntayev, acting chief of the region's tourism department, the festival of tulips will be held at the international level. The event will bring together researchers, scholars, artists and photographers.