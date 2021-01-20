Tulipmania 2021 unique exhibition in Singapore to be dedicated to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 18, 2021, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore Arken Arystanov and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore's world-famous Gardens by the Bay Felix Loh signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for the annual Tulipmania 2021 display.

It is planned to hold a joint exhibition dedicated to the unique cultural heritage and natural beauty of Kazakhstan with the installation of a traditional Kazakh yurt and demonstration of various ethnographic artifacts, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The event is planned for the fall of 2021.