Tulpar-Talgo ticket buyers can attend EXPO-2017 for free

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar revealed that buyers of railway tickets will be able to visit EXPO-2017 in Astana for free, Kazinform correspondent has learned.

""Passazhirskiye perevozki" JSC offers a 45% discount for those who frequently travel by train. Moreover, those who buy Tulpar-Talgo tickets will get EXPO tickets for free," Vice Minister Sklyar said at a press conference of the Kazakh Government on Friday.

According to him, discounts will be offered on all interregional railway routes.



Roman Sklyar added that nearly 1,1 million people will arrive in Astana by train, 161,000 - by plane, 350,000 - by bus and 200,000 - by car to attend the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 which is set to run from June 10 till September 10, 2017.

"NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC and the Astana‘s city administration forecast that over 2,45 million people will visit the upcoming exhibition