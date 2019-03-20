EN
    19:16, 20 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Tumar 2019 TV Award ceremony kicks off in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn awards ceremony of the Tumar 2019 National Television Award for highest achievements in television arts has started in Astana.

    More than 300 applications were submitted for the contest at large. The Tumar shortlist in nine award categories has been already announced.

    The Tumar Award is aimed at realizing the creative potential of the workers of TV companies, creative teams, production centres to build team solidarity and preserve traditions of the multinational culture of Kazakhstan.
