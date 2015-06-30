Tunisia abolishes visas for Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tunisian authorities have canceled a departure tax for non-resident foreigners, this was reported by Minister of Tourism of Tunisia Selma Elluni Rekik.

Payment, which was introduced last fall, and nicknamed as "goodbye" tax equaled 30 Tunisian dinars (about $ 15.78), TASS reports. The Tunisian authorities have taken a number of additional measures to save the tourist season. In particular, the state has canceled visas for citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and several African countries. Citizens of China, India, Iran and Jordan will be able to get a visa in the airport of Tunisia on arrival. In addition, Tunisia reduced VAT rate - from 12% to 8%. Tunisia massacre The shootings in Tunisia took place at about midday in the resort of Sousse, 93 miles (150km) south of Tunis on the country's east coast. Tourists fled from the beach and barricaded themselves in their hotel rooms after a gunman opened fire on the crowded beach before moving into the pool area of the five-star Imperial Marhaba hotel while firing at tourists, witnesses said.

One suspected gunman was shot dead at the scene, and reports suggested another suspect was apprehended.

Witnesses have described the horror and chaos of the gun attack on sunbathing holidaymakers in Tunisia that left at least 39 people dead and 36 injured, according to the Guardian.