Tunisia announces new Cabinet lineup

TUNIS. KAZINFORM - Tunisia's prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi formed a technocratic government early Tuesday with 25 ministers and three state clerks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Mechichi presented the list he will submit for parliament's approval to President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace.

On July 26, Saied assigned Mechichi, who was the interior minister at the time, to form a new government.

Mechichi, who is not affiliated with any political party, was not nominated by any party for the post of prime minister.

But Saied appointed him as premier last month after Elyes Fakhfakh resigned from the post over allegations of a conflict of interest.