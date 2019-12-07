Turandot’s New Suitor at the Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot will be presented to listeners at the Astana Opera on December 6. Soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre Honoured Artist of Russia, People’s Artist of Tatarstan Akhmed Agadi will go onstage at the opera house’s Grand Hall as Calaf for the first time.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva (Italy), the Astana Opera’s press service reports.

Brilliant tenor Akhmed Agadi is well known to the capital’s audience: the vocalist has already presented his interpretation of the roles of Birzhan (Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara), Radames (Verdi’s Aida), Mario Cavaradossi (Puccini’s Tosca) at the Astana Opera. Akhmed Agadi performs at many famous opera houses. He took part in the productions of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, Dutch National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, Hungarian State Opera, Strasbourg Opera House, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, successfully performed in Germany, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Latvia, the USA, Argentina, South Korea, and Turkey.

The title role of Turandot will be performed by a Kazakh opera star, the opera house’s Principal Soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina. Liù – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, Timur – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Altoum – Akylbek Tabynbayev, Ping – Yerzhan Saipov, Pang – Yerulan Kamel, Pong – Beimbet Tanarykov, Mandarin – Shyngys Rassylkhan.

Music Director – Astana Opera’s Principal Conductor Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev. Stage Director – Davide Livermore, Set and Costume Designers – Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov. Principal Choirmaster – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toikenov, the Head of the Children’s Choir – Altynganym Akhmetova.

The performance will begin at 19.00.