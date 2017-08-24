Turetsky Choir performs song written by Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall has hosted the official opening of the Moscow Days in Astana with a concert given by the Turetsky Choir Art Group, Kazinform reports.





The soloists of the Turetsky Choir performed songs in Kazakh, as well as a song about Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. My city song was written by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the music was composed by Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov.





The varied program of the Days of Moscow includes cultural, business, sports, and entertaining events. For instance, the youth boxing teams of Moscow and Astana cities took part in a joint workout at the "Daulet" Sports Center.

In addition, the ceremony of laying flowers at the Monument devoted to the Soviet Union Hero, General Ivan Panfilov, and the Panfilov's 28 Memorial was held in the Zheruiyk Park. The event program also comprises the Moscow and Astana Business Cooperation Forum, and "Moscow and Kazakhstan. 20th Century Photo Chronicle" photo exhibition.

The Moscow Business Session will take place at the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition on August 24. In the evening, the Astana Concert Hall will host a gala concert by the Gzhel Moscow State Academic Theater of Dance.

On August 25, a number of events will take place: the Cathedral Church service devoted to the Dormition of the Mother of God, the "Moscow - Astana" International Cultural and Humanitarian Forum, a book exhibition and an evening with film and theater actor Dmitry Kharatyan.

On the final day, August 26, there will be an evening with Vladislav Artyomov, the Head Editor of "Moskva" magazine.