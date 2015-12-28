Turgai geoglyphs in top 10 mind-boggling historical and archaeological discoveries of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American bloggers Justin Deschamps and Julian Robles made a list of mind-boggling historical and archaeological discoveries of 2015, which they posted on their online blog called Stillness in the Storm (https://sitsshow.blogspot.com/2015/12/10-mind-boggling-historical-and.html).

"Just as 2014, this year researchers have made numerous important archaeological and historical findings that changed our perspective of the past. All around the planet, interesting discoveries were made that provide us with extremely important details about our ancestors. It was a year worth remembering through these incredible discoveries. Here are ten of the most important discoveries of 2015 according to Ancient Code: 1. A River of Mercury under the Pyramid of the Sun, Teotihuacan, Mexico

Found in a subterranean tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Teotihuacan, Mexico, archaeologists discovered a river of liquid mercury that could lead the way to the mythical Royal Tomb of Teotihuacan’s rulers. The tunnels ceiling was very interesting as it had traces of metal powder that reflects light in a curious pattern, almost as if mimicking the night sky. In ancient times, when entering the tunnel with torches, the metal dust shine just like the stars. Researchers believe that these traces are pyrite or magnetite remains elements not found in the region of Teotihuacan. These metals were brought from somewhere else to paint the ceiling of the tunnel. 150 meters below the temple of the Feathered Serpent, researchers discovered 50,000 mysterious objects, ranging from animal bones, batons to metal spheres. The descent through the tunnel resembles the entrance to a mine, but the surrounding objects and mysterious ceiling resembles the journey to the underworld, in an enigmatic city that flourished between II and V century AD, 50 kilometers northeast of Mexico City.

2. The discovery of the mythical tomb of Osiris in Sheikh Abd el-Gourna Another discovery that marked 2015 was made by the archaeological mission Canaries-Tuscany, in cooperation with the Egyptian ministry of antiquities. This funerary complex was discovered by a Spanish-Italian joint mission in the archaeological location marked as number 327 in the area of Sheikh Abd el-Gourna. According to researchers, it is a small replica of the design of the “Osireion” built under the command of Egyptian pharaoh Seti I in the city Abydos, Luxor (southern Egypt). On the north wall of this complex, an entrance was discovered that leads to stairs to the funerary complex dedicated to one of the most important Ancient Egyptian deities Osiris. The cult of Osiris was renamed at the beginning of the dynasty V (2465-2323 a.) The local deity of Abydos identified as jenti Amanti, was renamed as Osiris jenti Amanti.

3. Heat Scans of the Great Pyramid of Giza reveal mysterious anomalies Considered by many as one of the most important discovery of the pyramid at Giza, the project Scan Pyramids has revealed here are ‘thermal anomalies’ that scientist say could lead to a previously unknown chamber inside the Great Pyramid. Using thermal cameras, Researchers have revealed higher temperatures in three stones in the Great Pyramid of Giza. This has led experts to believe they have found a previously unknown chamber, concealed behind the stones of the Great Pyramid of Khufu. Basically thermal cameras detected temperature variations in three adjacent stones at the bottom of the structures. This discovery came weeks after researchers discovered similar anomalies in the tomb of King Tutankhamun Specifically, researchers have identified three blocks with a temperature six degrees higher than the other, which is “a big difference” according to Helal who did not dare to guess the origin behind the anomaly.

4. Ancient Mummy found inside Buddhist Statue Another discovery that we cannot ignore in our list. The statue dating between the eleventh and twelfth centuries houses an incredibly well-preserved mummy. While the team of researchers was examining the interior of the statue, they discovered pieces of paper with ancient Chinese characters. The findings have been categorized as beyond incredible. Through extensive analysis by computer and endoscopy, scientists took samples from the thoracic and abdominal cavities of the mummy they were surprised at finding a material that has not identified. On the outside, the relic looks like a large statue of Buddha. But after research, experts have shown that on the inside there is a mummy of a Buddhist monk who lived around 1100 years ago.

5. A massive spiral-shaped structure and a set of towers discovered underneath Angkor Wat

Recently, reaches have made an incredible discovery below one of the most important temples on the planet, Angkor Wat. New findings suggest the temple of Angkor Wat was bounded by a ‘mysterious structure’ of 1.5 km in length. Eight buried towers and the remains of a massive spiral-shaped structure have been discovered under the ancient temple of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, which, in the light of the new findings is believed to be much larger than previously thought. In the new project called The Greater Angkor Project, researchers learnt that the Angkor Wat complex is much larger than previously believed, with a number of components that were not visible prior to the study. Researchers also discovered that the complex was bounded on its southern side by a ‘unique and massive structure’. According to researchers, the towers form a square which could have been sued in the past to provide support for a much larger structure. Experts believe the structure might have been some sort of sanctuary that was used during the construction of Angkor Wat.

6. Stonehenge first erected in Wales According to new evidence presented by a group of researchers, one of the most enigmatic ancient monuments in Britain, Stonehenge, was first erected in Wales. Researchers have found evidence suggesting that ‘bluestones’ were actually quarried 500 years before they were put into place in Wiltshire, prompting the theory that Stonehenge might actually be a second-hand monument’. Archeologists have known for a long period of time that the bluestones located in the inner horseshoe of Stonehenge originate from the Preseli hills in Pembrokeshire, located roughly 150 miles from Salisbury Plain. New evidence has led numerous researchers to question mainstream theories about the British monument suggesting that the great prehistoric monument could have been first erected in Wales. Researchers have also discovered nearly identical stones that the ancient builders had extracted but for some reason, mysteriously left behind. Among the numerous findings, researchers also discovered shells and charcoal from the quarry workers’ campfires which have been radiocarbon dated in order to reveal the date when the stones would have been extracted.

7. A hidden portrait under the Mona Lisa According to French researchers Pascal Cotte, beneath the famous painting, there is another one that remains hidden. Cotte’s claims are controversial and are dividing the opinion of Renaissance experts who are not sure what to think about the new discovery. The scientist says he has spent the last 10 years analyzing the painting with light reflective technology. A reconstruction shows three is another image, of a different model looking to the side. The Louvre Museum in Paris, declined to comment on the claims of Cotte since it “was not part of the scientific team”. Cotte, who is the co-founder of Lumiere Technology in Paris obtained access from the Louvre to the painting in 2004. Using a revolutionary technology called Layer Amplification Method he was able to make the groundbreaking discovery.

8. Evidence of an 8000-year-old civilization in Kazakhstan confirmed in 2015 Mysterious Ancient Geoglyphs in Kazakhstan could be the ultimate evidence of an 8,000-year-old civilization that went unnoticed for decades. Thanks to images from Space, another incredible ancient mystery was revealed this year as satellite pictures of a deserted and remote area of Kazakhstan revealed giant geometric figures of squares, lines, crosses and circles, some of them approximately 200 meters in size, and only recognizable from the air. These are the ‘Nazca lines’ of Kazakhstan. Even though the discovery was made some eight years ago thanks to popular software ‘Google Earth’ when Kazakh archaeologist Dmitriy Dey found them, since then, several experts in the field have helped expand the research into these mysterious geometric figures. There are over 260 geoglyphs that have been discovered so far with the oldest one being around 8,000 years old, and most of them can be found near a Neolithic village of the area. The largest of them is a giant square composed of 101 raised mounds.

9. The Great Sphinx… 800,000 years old according to study

According to a paper presented at the International Conference of Geoarchaeology and Archaeomineralogy held in Sofia titled: GEOLOGICAL ASPECT OF THE PROBLEM OF DATING THE GREAT EGYPTIAN SPHINX CONSTRUCTION, the Great Sphinx of Giza is at least 800,000 years old.The authors of this paper are scientists Manichev Vyacheslav I. (Institute of Environmental Geochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine) and Alexander G. Parkhomenko (Institute of Geography of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine). The starting point of these two experts is the paradigm shift initiated by West and Schoch, a ‘debate’ intended to overcome the orthodox view of Egyptology referring to the possible remote origins of the Egyptian civilization and, on the other, physical evidence of water erosion present at the monuments of the Giza Plateau.

10. Lost City Discovered in the Honduran Rain Forest

A previously unknown civilization discovered in remote Honduran jungle as researchers come across the legendary city of the Monkey God. Another incredible archaeological discovery was made in 2015 that changed history as we know it. An expedition of archaeologists discovered in the jungles of Honduras the remains of an ancient city that could correspond to the legendary “White City” or “City of the Monkey God” according to ” National Geographic .” Archaeologists suggest that this discovery does not only reveal an ancient city but point to the fact that their finding could lead toward a previously unknown Mesoamerican Civilization, unknown to history."